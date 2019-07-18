Panel recommends criteria for news outlets receiving government funding

The panel tasked with determining the criteria for news outlets to receive part of the government’s five-year, $595-million package of funding for journalism has made its recommendations to government. The group is calling for more funding, saying the current package will be insufficient to save many outlets. It is also urging the federal government to spend more of its own advertising budget on Canadian newspapers and websites, and less on “foreign-owned digital companies” such as Google and Facebook, which do not pay for Canadian newsrooms.

“While government help is welcome, it does not replace government advertising or compensate for its disappearance,” the panel wrote in its report. “We urge the government to make a commitment to spend a substantial portion of its annual advertising budget in written news media, as it once did.”

The funding included in the budget will be distributed in three ways: a labour-tax credit for companies paying salaries of “newsroom employees”; an income-tax credit for Canadians who subscribe to digital news outlets; and charitable status for journalism outlets to receive donations and issue tax receipts to donors.

Story continues below advertisement

The report suggested that the existing funding program should be altered in a number of ways. The labour tax credit should apply to 35 per cent of journalism salaries rather than 25 per cent, it said, and should be subject to a salary cap of $85,000 rather than $55,000. For individual Canadians, a tax credit should apply to 25 per cent of their digital news subscriptions rather than 15 per cent.

The report recommended expanding the charitable status to cover not only organizations that produce news, but foundations that support them.

The panel also pointed out that some of the funding limitations initially set out by the government - such as the requirement to have paid at least two regular employees for at least the past year - excluded smaller, local news outlets that are at significant risk of disappearing. It suggested that small publications serving “established audiences” for at least a decade, should be allowed to apply for tax credits for freelancers and independent contractors, such as reporters, editors, photographers, and others.

It also recommended another funding program specifically for small print and digital publications, especially those with an Indigenous or ethnic focus. And it said 5 per cent of the government’s advertising budget should be directed to publications written for minority language communities.

The report addressed concerns that the funding could effectively subsidize bonuses for Canadian media executives, citing “certain companies [that] have eliminated jobs in their newsrooms at the same time as giving executive officers excessive compensation.” It recommended that the government require organizations not to provide such “excessive compensation” while receiving funding, but did not define what it considers excessive.

While the appointed panel does not have the ability to change the measures already passed in the budget, the group was told they could make further recommendations. To that end, the report urged the government to amend the Income Tax Act so that Canadian advertisers cannot deduct advertising spending that is directed to foreign-owned media. Industry representatives have long complained that the existing tax rules effectively create an incentive to direct ad dollars to formidable foreign competitors of Canadian media, and further disadvantage a media industry that is already struggling to sustain advertising revenues.

The panel took a step further, suggesting that non-Canadian search engines and social media giants that “benefit from Canadian news content” should contribute to funding it. In this sense, the panel echoed another ongoing debate in the Canadian media landscape: whether foreign-owned streaming companies should be required to contribute to the country’s broadcasting system and the creation of Canadian cultural content.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The report provided a number of detailed recommendations on the criteria for outlets to be considered eligible for funding -- including a commitment to following journalistic principles such as verifying information before publishing and correcting errors, as well as a minimum 50 per cent of a publication’s content that should comprise original news produced by that outlet. It set out details on what constitutes a journalist, and types of content that should not be included such as advertising and sponsored content. These recommendations elaborated on some of the criteria already established by the government.

The panel was asked to recommend the formation of a second panel to review applications for the tax credits, but said that applications should be reviewed by the Canada Revenue Agency. It recommended a panel of experts including people from post-secondary journalism education programs in Canada, to consult with the CRA when it is unsure of an applicant’s eligibility. The group also recommended that a list of organizations that have been deemed eligible for funding should be made public.

In a statement, Simon Ross, the press secretary for Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, thanked the panel for their work. “From the beginning, we have said that we will protect the independence of journalists by letting the industry determine the criteria and definitions,” he wrote. "That’s why we created this panel. We will take all appropriate measures to continue respecting that independence.”

With files from Daniel Leblanc

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.