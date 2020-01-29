Panel recommends sweeping changes to Canada’s media and communications sectors, including tax on Netflix and ending ads on CBC

A government-appointed panel is recommending a massive overhaul of Canada’s broadcasting and telecommunications laws, including requiring internet streaming companies such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to invest in Canadian programming and to charge sales tax.
The six-member panel – which was appointed by the ministers of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and Canadian Heritage in June 2018 – is also recommending that CBC/Radio-Canada eliminate advertising on all of its platforms over the next five years and that companies that share and aggregate media be forced to pay levies that would fund the production of news content.
Some of the proposed changes have already been promised by Ottawa. Steven Guilbeault, minister of Canadian Heritage, has vowed to introduce legislation requiring foreign-based internet platforms to fund the creation of Canadian cultural content by the end of this year.
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) chair Ian Scott, meanwhile, has called such rules inevitable.
The panel is also recommending that the CRTC take on a broader role and rename itself the Canadian Communications Commission, to reflect the fact that telecommunications now encompasses a wide range of electronic formats beyond conventional radio and television stations.
The Broadcasting Act should be renamed the Media Communications Act and the Telecommunications Act should be called the Electronic Communications Act, the panel suggests. The Radiocommunication Act – the third piece of legislation reviewed – does not need a new name, the panel concluded.
The panel is also looking to expedite the roll-out of advanced telecommunications networks, including by granting carriers access to public infrastructure such as lampposts and utility poles and by introducing a faster method of resolving any disputes that arise between telecom companies and municipalities.
