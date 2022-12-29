Paramount Fine Foods founder and CEO Mohamad Fakih at one of his restaurants in Mississauga, Ont. on May 1, 2020. Mr. Fakih is locked in a legal battle over control of the company with two investors who own a combined 75 per cent of the business.J.P. MOCZULSKI/The Globe and Mail

An Ontario Superior Court judge has ordered beleaguered restaurant chain Paramount Fine Foods to appoint a new director to break the deadlock between its warring shareholders – stating that “the business is likely to fail” if nothing changes at the company.

The legal battle began in March, 2021, when Paramount’s founder, Mohamad Fakih, sued two investors based in Kuwait – Ali Noureddine and Naeem Javed – who own a combined 75 per cent of the Toronto-based private company. Mr. Fakih accused the investors of withholding required capital contributions to the business. The investors have countersued, accusing Mr. Fakih of misleading them about Paramount’s financial health and charging inappropriate expenses to the company.

The remaining 25 per cent of Paramount is owned by Mr. Fakih and his family trust. However, until now he has split voting rights 50-50 with the majority shareholders, and the two sides reached an impasse in managing the future of the company.

The dispute went to court in early December to hear a motion by the two shareholders to oust Mr. Fakih from Paramount in order to restructure the business. Justice Michael Penny did not grant that request in his decision released on Thursday, instead ordering the appointment of a third director.

“The deadlock must be broken, or all hands will go down with the ship,” Justice Penny wrote in the decision, adding that “rational financial analysis and corporate planning and governance” is needed at Paramount.

While the larger legal battle will continue, the order sets a course for the company’s leadership in the short term: the two sides have been given 10 business days to agree on a new director. If they cannot agree, each will submit a proposed candidate for the judge to choose from.

The judge also ordered the parties – who have produced conflicting accounts of the company’s finances – to agree on a third party or parties to produce consolidated financial statements for Paramount, and an independent accounting of shareholders’ contributions to the company. An independent third party should also provide recommendations on whether Paramount has a path to profitability or needs to enter insolvency proceedings, the judge wrote.

“There is evidence that Paramount is in financial crisis. It may be insolvent. Its financial reporting is in disarray,” Justice Penny wrote, adding that Paramount had never produced financial statements covering the roughly 30 companies that comprise the business.

Paramount has been losing money since at least 2015, according to an analysis commissioned earlier this year by the majority shareholders. The judge dismissed a motion from Mr. Fakih to strike that report from the record, writing that it contained “damning evidence” about the company’s failure to keep financial records and “self-dealing by Fakih, including inappropriate use of expense accounts.”

Expenses that Mr. Fakih charged to the company included mortgage payments on his home and leasing costs for luxury vehicles driven by him and his wife. Mr. Fakih has claimed that these expenses were paid in exchange for loans he made to Paramount to keep the company afloat. There remain “serious issues to be tried” on this matter, the judge wrote.

In the course of the legal battle, the two sides have produced conflicting accounts of just how much Mr. Fakih has contributed to the company. The report commissioned by the two shareholders cites $11-million owed to Paramount by Fakih Group Inc., a separate company controlled by Mr. Fakih — but cites impairment charges on Paramount’s books showing that $9-million of that debt cannot be repaid. No impairment charges apply to more than $7-million in the records owed by Paramount to Fakih Group. “This discrepancy has not been explained,” the decision notes.

Another report, which Mr. Fakih asked Paramount’s accountant to prepare, showed that Mr. Fakih contributed millions of dollars to Paramount but did not record withdrawals from Paramount to Fakih Group. An internal analysis, prepared by two former finance executives at Paramount and shared with the investors in 2020, showed that Fakih Group owed $6.9-million to Paramount. Mr. Fakih disputes this report.

Both sides have agreed that an independent assessment is needed to determine shareholders’ contributions to the company and to resolve “inconsistencies” in the records, the decision states.

The judge stopped short of removing Mr. Fakih from the company, as Mr. Noureddine and Mr. Javed had requested, writing that Mr. Fakih “has knowledge of Paramount that no one else has,” and has kept the company operational “in very adverse circumstances.” But the judge wrote that Mr. Fakih had been “obdurate and uncooperative” toward the majority shareholders, and that there exists “a complete lack of trust” between the two sides, hence the need for “dramatic action” to resolve the deadlock.

The judge ordered Mr. Fakih to pay the majority shareholders’ legal costs in the motion, in the amount of $102,500.

“Our clients are very pleased with the decision,” John Pirie of Baker McKenzie LLP, counsel for the majority shareholders, wrote in a statement. “They look forward to working with the new board to strengthen Paramount’s business in 2023.”

Mr. Fakih wrote in a separate statement that he is also pleased with the decision not to remove him from the company, and to split the cost of the financial audits among the shareholders.

“Mr. Fakih is also pleased that a third director acceptable to both sides will be appointed to help navigate Paramount’s path forward to ensure the health of the business and break the deadlock between shareholders,” he wrote.