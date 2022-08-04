Vehicles line up at the Tim Horton drive thru shop on the Third Line on Dorval Rd. in Oakville, Ont. on Feb 15, 2022.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Tim Hortons sales returned to pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter for the first time in more than two years, parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR-T reported on Thursday.

The coffee-and-doughnuts chain saw comparable sales – an important metric that tracks growth not tied to expansion in new stores – grow by 16.3 per cent to USD$661-million in the three months ended June 30.

Tim Hortons was hit hard by work-from-home trends during the COVID-19 pandemic, as fewer people made morning coffee runs or grabbed lunch to go. Last quarter, however, the company signaled that traffic to its downtown locations was up as restrictions eased.

Toronto-based Restaurant Brands, which also owns fast-food chains Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs, reported that net income was down in the second quarter, to USD$346-million or 76 cents per share compared to USD$391-million or 84 cents per share in the same period last year. The decline was due to an income tax expense this year compared to a tax benefit received last year, as well as foreign exchange impacts and increases in share-based compensation and non-cash incentive expenses, according to the company.

The company’s total revenues grew by 14 per cent to USD$1.6-billion in the quarter, driven by increased sales at Tims, Burger King and Popeyes, and by the acquisition of Firehouse.

The company also saw significant growth in Burger King’s international sales, which were up 18 per cent in the quarter. However, sales in the U.S. market were flat. Restaurant Brands reported that Burger King’s business in Russia – where a master franchisee has refused the parent company’s request to close the restaurants amid that country’s invasion of Ukraine – had a slight negative impact on profits.

The company reported that it does not expect to generate any profits from those restaurants this year. RBI owns a 15-per-cent stake in the Russian BK business, which it has been attempting to sell in order to exit the market.

