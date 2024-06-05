Skip to main content
Parkland to sell Canadian propane business amid investor pressure
Reuters

Canadian fuel distributor Parkland said on Wednesday it would sell its Canadian commercial propane business to Avenir Energy for about $115-million in cash amid a push by investors for a strategic review of the company.

Parkland would also exclusively supply fuel to Avenir for 10 years as part of the agreement, the company added.

“This transaction is a big step toward achieving our target of $500-million from the divestment of non-core assets by the end of 2025,” said Ian White, president of Parkland Canada.

Parkland’s largest shareholder Simpson Oil, which holds a 19.7% stake, had called for a review of strategic alternatives for the company in April, including a sale.

Later in the same month, activist investor Engine Capital backed Simpson Oil’s call.

Engine Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

