Parkland to sell Canadian propane business amid investor pressure

Canadian fuel distributor Parkland said on Wednesday it would sell its Canadian commercial propane business to Avenir Energy for about $115-million in cash amid a push by investors for a strategic review of the company.

Parkland would also exclusively supply fuel to Avenir for 10 years as part of the agreement, the company added.

“This transaction is a big step toward achieving our target of $500-million from the divestment of non-core assets by the end of 2025,” said Ian White, president of Parkland Canada.

Parkland’s largest shareholder Simpson Oil, which holds a 19.7% stake, had called for a review of strategic alternatives for the company in April, including a sale.

Later in the same month, activist investor Engine Capital backed Simpson Oil’s call.

Engine Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.