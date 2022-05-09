A boat travels past the Parkland Burnaby Refinery on Burrard Inlet at sunset in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, April 17, 2021.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Parkland Corp. is planning a $600-million construction program at its B.C. oil refinery to expand the production of renewable fuel.

The refinery in the Vancouver suburb of Burnaby has the capacity to process 55,000 barrels a day of crude oil.

Under the proposed expansion, Parkland envisages boosting its production of renewable fuel to 5,500 b/d, compared with the recent average of 1,500 b/d at the existing facility. Plans call for the construction of a new wing that would be devoted to new production of 6,500 b/d of renewable diesel.

The refinery obtains its oil from the Trans Mountain pipeline that stretches 1,150 kilometres from the Edmonton area to Burnaby.

Trans Mountain’s planned expansion would nearly triple the pipeline system’s total capacity to 890,000 barrels a day by the fall of 2023.

But Parkland’s refinery operates on a constrained amount of property and won’t be taking on additional amounts of oil from the expanded Trans Mountain line, said Ryan Krogmeier, Parkland’s senior vice-president in charge of the Burnaby facility.

Instead, the Burnaby site will be focusing its expansion strategy on renewable fuel, including processing feedstock such as canola oil, animal tallow and wood pulp byproducts.

“We’ll be looking to decarbonize, helping our customers meet their low-carbon solutions,” Mr. Krogmeier said in an interview on Monday.

The B.C. government will be contributing to the expansion through the province’s low-carbon fuel standard compliance credits. Those provincial incentives could help offset roughly 40 per cent the capital costs.

“Those credits are released to us as we meet key project milestones,” Mr. Krogmeier said.

Bruce Ralston, B.C’s Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, welcomed Parkland’s announcement.

“Harnessing Parkland’s technical expertise and infrastructure to lower the environmental impact of our transportation is something we can be proud of,” Mr. Ralston said in a statement.

Parkland chief executive officer Bob Espey said renewable fuel plays a critical role in helping meet Canada’s climate goals and decarbonization efforts.

