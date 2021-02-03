Pat Chiefalo departing as head of BlackRock’s iShares Canada

BlackRock Inc.’s head of iShares Canada is planning to leave the company later this week to pursue new opportunities.
In an internal memo earlier this week, Canada’s largest provider of exchange traded funds announced that Pat Chiefalo, head of iShares Canada, will depart the company on Feb. 5.
Blackrock spokesperson Maeve Hannigan told the Globe in an e-mail the company has not yet named a replacement. Mr. Chiefalo could not be reached for comment.
“We want to thank Pat for his contribution to building the foundation of iShares’ ongoing success in Canada, which is an important growth market for our company,” Ms. Hannigan said.
Mr. Chiefalo joined Blackrock Canada in 2014, when ETFs were still in their infancy and not widely known among retail investors. He later took over as the sole head of iShares Canada in 2017 when ETF veteran Warren Collier moved into a global role for the U.S parent company.
Over the span of his career, Mr. Chiefalo has played an integral role in the growth of ETFs in Canada. Prior to joining BlackRock, he spent five years leading the ETF research team at National Bank Financial and became known as one of the top ETF specialists in the country.
He also spent six years in equity research at both Scotia Capital and Merrill Lynch as lead equity analyst, as well as several years on the derivatives desk for Merrill Lynch, a division of Bank of America.
In recent years, BlackRock Canada has been fighting to maintain its leading market share in Canadian ETF industry. BlackRock used to control more than 80 per cent of Canada’s ETF assets, but as more asset managers joined the fray, its position dwindled to 36 per cent, as of Dec. 31, 2018, according to research by National Bank Financial.
In 2019, BlackRock Inc. boosted its presence by teaming up with Royal Bank of Canada to form a rare partnership between Canada’s largest bank and the world’s largest asset-management firm to collaboratively sell ETFs.
Today, there are 39 ETF providers in Canada managing $260-billion assets. Together with BlackRock, RBC iShares now manages more than $80.4-billion in ETF assets – just under 31 per cent of the Canadian ETF market.
