Paul Godfrey steps down as Postmedia CEO, will remain executive chair

After more than eight years at the helm of Canada’s largest newspaper chain, Paul Godfrey is stepping back from his role as chief executive of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. The company announced on Thursday that president and chief operating officer Andrew MacLeod, 48, has been appointed CEO; Mr. Godfrey will remain with Postmedia as executive chair, and as an advisor to Mr. MacLeod.

The succession plan was set in motion in October of 2017, when Mr. MacLeod was named president of the company. Mr. Godfrey, who will turn 80 this weekend, has a contract with the company until the end of next year. “You don’t wait until the end of 2020 when you’re walking out the door. You do it well in advance,” he said in an interview at the time, adding that the two men would work together to lead the company.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Godfrey said “the timing is right” for Mr. MacLeod to take over. “Over the past fifteen months, since taking on the role of President, Andrew has championed a strategy that has delivered continued growth in new revenues and successful structural transformation that will continue to put Postmedia on a strong footing at a critical time for the industry,” he said in the statement.