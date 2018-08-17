Paying gratitude to a family-saving hospital in east Toronto

The donors: Tony and Jesse Elefteriadis

The gift: $100,000

The cause: The Michael Garron Hospital Foundation

Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital has been a special part of Tony Elefteriadis’s life for years and he credits the facility for saving his family.

Mr. Elefteriadis was born at the hospital and he lives just a few blocks from it in east Toronto. More importantly, the hospital’s doctors and nurses have helped save the lives of his wife and their two children. Their first son, Nicholas, was delivered early and given blood transfusions because Ms. Elefteriadis had a placental abruption, when the placenta separates from the wall of the uterus before birth. Four years later, their second son, Evan, was also born early and developed complications. Evan was treated at another hospital and sent to Michael Garron’s nursery to recover. In the midst of all that, Ms. Elefteriadis was rushed to Michael Garron after suffering from blood clots in her lungs, which is life-threatening without treatment. Both the children and Ms. Elefteriadis are fully recovered and doing fine.

“Without this hospital, both my kids and my wife, I wouldn’t have them,” said Mr. Elefteriadis, an investment advisor at CIBC Wood Gundy.

The couple recently made a $100,000 pledge to the hospital as part of its $100-million campaign to fund research and patient care. The donation is “not just to show our gratitude, but hopefully somebody else has similar positive experiences like we did,” he said. “Then it’s very gratifying to know that we can help someone else have a positive outcome.”