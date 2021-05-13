 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Péladeau abandons effort to buy Transat

Nicolas Van Praet
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Quebec media magnate Pierre Karl Péladeau is abandoning his effort to buy Transat AT , increasing the odds the Canadian travel company will now go it alone as it tries to rebuild its decimated business in the months ahead.

Mr. Péladeau, chief executive and controlling shareholder of Quebecor Inc., is walking away after a disagreement with Transat’s main shareholder, Letko Brosseau and Associates, over the travel company’s valuation. Letko believes Transat is worth more than $5 per share and Mr. Péladeau does not, he told Quebecor’s tabloid Journal de Montréal newspaper Thursday.

The media executive also castigated Transat’s leadership for failing to bring his two previous offers for the company to shareholders. Mr. Péladeau has previously said he was prepared to offer $5 per share for Transat, an investment the multi-millionaire intended to make on a personal basis and not via Quebecor.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m no longer interested,” Mr. Péladeau is quoted as saying. “If I make a new offer, I know it’s not going get through. What’s the point of making one when you know the biggest shareholder is going to refuse?”

Transat spokesman Christophe Hennebelle declined to comment. A representative from Letko, which owns about 13 per cent of Transat stock, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Letko vice-president Peter Letko told The Globe and Mail last month that he will not sell his shares to Mr. Péladeau for $5 cash, saying that would amount to “giving the company away.” A previous bid for Transat by Air Canada that offered shareholders either $5 in cash or 0.2862 of an Air Canada share for each Transat share was more attractive, he said.

The $180-million deal with Air Canada was called off last month. Had it gone through, Transat shareholders choosing to be paid in Air Canada stock would have received an investment worth $6.99 per share based on Air Canada’s closing share price of $24.43 Thursday.

The exit by both Air Canada and Mr. Péladeau now increases the prospect that Transat, which owns hotels and airline Air Transat, will push on under its own steam as it tries to recover. Transat has not flown since the end of January, and halted flights for four months in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company this week extended the suspension of flights until July 29 because of the continued travel restrictions in Canada and abroad. It has laid off as much as 85 per cent of its workforce, deferred aircraft lease repayments and accelerated the retirement of several planes as it lost $497-million in 2020.

The Canadian government announced a bailout for Transat last month worth as much as $700-million. The emergency aid includes loan facilities worth $390-million to fund the company’s operations and another $310-million to pay the refunds for previously cancelled flights. Transat will also issue to the government 13 million warrants, which bear the right to purchase shares in the company for $4.50 each to a maximum of 20 per cent of outstanding stock.

Story continues below advertisement

Transat employed 772 people as of April 28, and must maintain that level. In good times, the company employed 5,000 people in Canada.

As recently as two weeks ago, Transat Chief Executive Jean-Marc Eustache had said that negotiations with Mr. Péladeau were “going well” although the company still did not have “a real proposition” that it could work with. He declined to say whether Transat has received interest from any other investors.

Cameron Doerksen, an analyst at National Bank of Canada, has said he’s doubtful that another offer for the company will materialize at $5 a share. Transat faces several problems, he said, including a high rate of cash expenses that will nudge leverage higher, and international travel restrictions that are not expected to be lifted soon.

Transat shares closed Thursday at $4.31 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, down 4.2 per cent from the previous day’s close.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies