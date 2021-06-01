Pembina emerges as Inter Pipeline’s white knight with an $8.3-billion all-share takeover that tops Brookfield’s hostile bid

Inter Pipeline Ltd.’s board is recommending a sale of the company to Pembina Pipelines Corp. for $8.3-billion in shares, putting pressure on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s’ to substantially increase its hostile takeover bid.
Brookfield, which is Inter Pipeline’s largest shareholder, went public with a $7.1-billion hostile bid in February. At the time, Brookfield was willing to pay up to $4.9-billion of the purchase price in cash, but Inter Pipeline’s board of directors dismissed the bid outright, arguing the company was worth significantly more money.
The board changed its tune shortly after and launched a strategic review that included continuing to search for a commercial partner for its Heartland Petrochemical Complex as well as an outright sale of the company. When the review commenced, many analysts believed few other companies would be interested in a takeover so Brookfield was widely seen as the frontrunner – though it would likely need to increase its offer.
With Brookfield’s bid set to expire in one week, Pembina emerged as a white knight Tuesday. Its takeover bid would give Inter Pipeline shareholders 0.5 of a Pembina share for each share of Inter Pipeline they own, and the purchase price amounts to $19.45 per share, surpassing Brookfield’s bid worth $16.50 per share.
Combined, Pembina shareholders would own 72 per cent of the merged company, and Inter Pipeline’s shareholders would hold the remaining 28 per cent. The merged company will be run by Pembina’s executive team.
Pembina’s shares slumped in early morning trading, falling roughly three per cent to $37.80, lowering the value per share that Inter Pipeline shareholders will receive in the all-stock deal.
“We believe this transaction will come as a surprise to the market given Pembina’s focus over the past year with respect to a conservative posturing during the COVID-related downturn,” RBC Dominion Securities analyst wrote in a brief research note to clients after the news was announced.
Brookfield has yet to comment on its next move, which could include raising its bid. The company controlled 9.75 per cent of Inter Pipeline’s shares when it first bid in February, and also had economic exposure to an additional 10 per cent of Inter Pipeline’s stock through total return swaps.
Pembina and Inter Pipeline operate similar businesses in different parts of Western Canada, so Pembina is marketing the takeover as a play for geographic diversification. “Scale, financial strength and diversity will enable the combined companies to do projects neither could do on their own,” the company wrote in an investor presentation.
By offering shares, Pembina is looking to keep its balance sheet in solid shape, rather than overextend itself with a cash bid simply to acquire a rival. Still, Inter Pipeline has substantial debt on its books, largely owing to delays on its Heartland petrochemical complex. On a conference call Tuesday, Pembina chief executive Mick Dilger acknowledged a takeover would translate to higher debt in the near-term, but believes it will fall back to the company’s current range over the next few years.
“When you start looking out to 2023, 2024… those leverage metrics improve pretty substantially,” he said.
While Brookfield may come back with a higher cash bid, Pembina hopes to win over Inter Pipeline’s shareholders with a juicier dividend. As part of the takeover bid, Pembina raised its own monthly dividend by one cent per share to 22 cents, and if it is approved, Inter Pipeline’s shareholders will see their current payouts jump by 175 per cent immediately upon closing.
Pembina expects the takeover to deliver pre-tax synergies worth $150-million to $250-million annually, the majority of which are expected to come from lower general, administrative and operating costs -- which tends to mean job losses.
Before Brookfield bid in February, Inter Pipeline’s stock price had declined sharply due to weak oil and gas prices and ongoing cost overruns and delays at the planned $4-billion Heartland petrochemical plant. The company has been building the facility near Edmonton for more than three years, and has been unsuccessful in finding a partner on the project.
The Heartland facility will convert Alberta propane into polypropylene plastic pellets for manufacturers. Last May, Inter Pipeline disclosed that its construction cost had jumped by half a billion dollars to $4 billion. The ready date was also pushed out, and Heartland is now expected to be fully operational in 2022.
