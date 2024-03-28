The Public Sector Pension Investment Board in Ottawa is in talks to co-lead an investment in Toronto-based artificial intelligence company Cohere Inc. at a US$5-billion valuation, according to a report by The Information, even as the pension manager’s previous bet on a hot technology sector has yet to pan out.

Cohere develops large language models that power chatbots and other applications, and was last valued at US$2.2-billion in June 2023, when it raised US$270-million from Montreal’s Inovia Capital, Nvidia and Oracle.

Revenue has been minimal to date. The Information reported Cohere, which is seeking to raise at least US$500-million, is bringing in only US$1.8-million per month. The potential funding from PSP Investments, which manages pensions for the federal public service, would value Cohere at more than 200 times revenue.

Neither Cohere nor PSP Investments returned requests for comment.

Even in the buzzy AI sector, Cohere’s valuation stands out. Data from research firm CB Insights values the company at 100 times revenue, behind only Hugging Face, which makes open source tools for AI developers. Competitors OpenAI and Anthropic were valued at 20.5 and 18.1 times revenue respectively. AI start-ups had substantially higher valuations than non-AI companies raising money in 2023, according to CB Insights.

PSP Investments has backed several Canadian venture capital firms, including Radical Ventures, an early Cohere funder. An investment in Cohere would represent PSP Investments’s second large-scale direct bet on an emerging tech company in Canada. The first has not fared well.

PSP Investments has sunk more than US$120-million in equity and committed another US$50-million in loans, of which US$30-million has been drawn, into Burnaby, B.C.-based D-Wave Quantum Inc., creator of the first commercially available quantum computer.

The quantum industry is in its early stages and many companies such as IBM and Google are developing full-scale quantum computers that, if successful, would provide fuller functionality than D-Wave’s quantum annealing machines.

D-Wave has repeatedly failed to meet its revenue forecasts since going public in 2022. It recently announced steps to boost revenue, underscoring the challenges of translating breakthrough science into a commercially viable business.

The company announced on Thursday it earned US$8.8-million in revenue in 2023, up 22.1 per cent compared to the previous year. That’s well below the company’s own projected range issued last fall of US$10-million to US$11.5-million, which itself was reduced from an earlier forecast.

D-Wave’s net loss of US$82.7-million for the year dwarfed its revenues. The company had US$41.3-million in cash, US$20-million in remaining capacity under its PSP loan and US$82.1-million in available financing through an equity line of credit as of Dec. 31.

As for Cohere, the company is differentiating itself from OpenAI and others by eschewing consumer-facing and general-purpose applications such as chatbots and image generators to focus more narrowly on enterprise users. Customers include writing assistant HyperWrite and customer service platform LivePerson.

Cohere is also betting that its expertise in retrieval-augmented generation, or RAG, will give it an advantage. Generative AI applications are not entirely reliable and prone to making up information. Cohere has said that implementing RAG can reduce inaccuracies, allowing businesses to deploy AI with more confidence.