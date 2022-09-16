Pentwater Capital Management LP says it has increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ-T to 13.77 per cent.
The investment manager says it believes Rio Tinto’s deal to take Turquoise Hill private undervalues the company and does not support the plan.
Turquoise Hill announced a deal earlier this month that would see Rio Tinto, which already owns a 51 per cent stake in the company, acquire the rest of the miner for $43 per share in cash.
The Turquoise Hill board has unanimously recommended that the company’s minority shareholders vote in favour of the deal.
However, the agreement requires approval by a two-thirds majority vote by Turquoise Hill shareholders, including Rio Tinto, and the approval of a simple majority of the votes cast by the company’s minority shareholders.
Turquoise Hill owns a 66 per cent stake in the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia. Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34 per cent interest.