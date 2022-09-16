A crane hovers above the site of a new shaft under construction at the Oyu Tolgoi mine site in Khanbogd village, Umnugobi province, Mongolia, in 2009.Ganbat Namjilsangarav/The Associated Press

Pentwater Capital Management LP says it has increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ-T to 13.77 per cent.

The investment manager says it believes Rio Tinto’s deal to take Turquoise Hill private undervalues the company and does not support the plan.

Turquoise Hill announced a deal earlier this month that would see Rio Tinto, which already owns a 51 per cent stake in the company, acquire the rest of the miner for $43 per share in cash.

The Turquoise Hill board has unanimously recommended that the company’s minority shareholders vote in favour of the deal.

However, the agreement requires approval by a two-thirds majority vote by Turquoise Hill shareholders, including Rio Tinto, and the approval of a simple majority of the votes cast by the company’s minority shareholders.

Turquoise Hill owns a 66 per cent stake in the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia. Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34 per cent interest.