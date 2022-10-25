The Bank of Canada is expected to deliver another interest rate increase on Wednesday in an attempt to combat inflation, a move that also risks pushing Canada further towards a recession.

For many younger Canadians, this economic downturn is a first, and it’s only adding to an already challenging financial situation. So, how should Gen Z and millennials prepare financially? What will rising rates mean for the housing market? Is this a good time to invest? And, what are the best strategies for saving even with high inflation?

On Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. ET, join The Globe and Mail for a live Twitter Space with Menaka Raman-Wilms, host of the daily news podcast The Decibel. The Globe’s personal finance writers Rob Carrick and Erica Alini, as well as personal finance expert Melissa Leong, will answer all of your questions about housing, debt, savings and investing. They will offer advice and tips on how to set and reach your financial goals in today’s economy.

Our panelists will also be taking listener questions during the conversation. You can also send them in advance to audience@globeandmail.com or direct message us on Twitter.