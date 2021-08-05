 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Petronas eyes blue ammonia as way to ship hydrogen from Alberta to Asia

Emma GraneyEnergy reporter
Edmonton
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Itochu and Petronas Canada are studying costs and transportation options to determine if the project is financially viable.

LAI SENG SIN/Reuters

Petronas Canada is teaming up with Japan-based Itochu Corp. to explore the feasibility of building a new, US$1.3-billion facility just outside Edmonton that would produce low-carbon ammonia, a source of hydrogen fuel, for export to Asian markets.

The two companies are betting that the project will capitalize on a global surge of interest in hydrogen, an alternative fuel that emits no greenhouse gases when burned, but that is challenging to transport. As more countries set net-zero carbon emissions goals, they are increasingly seeking environmentally-friendly sources of hydrogen.

Itochu and Petronas Canada, the Canadian arm of the Malaysian oil and gas firm, are now in the process of studying costs and transportation options to determine if the project is financially viable. If it goes ahead, the companies say, construction would start in 2023 and the plant would come online in 2027.

Story continues below advertisement

The facility would draw natural gas from Petronas’ Montney basin assets and combine it with nitrogen to produce ammonia. This process produces significant amounts of byproduct carbon dioxide.

Shell, Petronas back Ottawa’s push for Paris climate accord credits through LNG exports to Asia

By capturing and storing that carbon dioxide before it can be emitted into the atmosphere, the plant would produce what is known as “blue ammonia” – that is, ammonia with a reduced climate impact. (Not to be confused with “green ammonia,” which is made from hydrogen that comes from water electrolysis powered by renewable energy, and produces fewer greenhouse emissions during production.)

Ammonia is easier to transport than pure hydrogen. When it reaches its destination it can be chemically split, allowing its hydrogen atoms to be used for fuel.

Mark Fitzgerald, the president and chief executive officer of Petronas Canada, said he believes the project could help the Canadian natural gas industry gain a reputation as a global feedstock for hydrogen production.

“I think this is a great example of the opportunity for Canada to play a leading role in the progression of the world to a low-carbon economy,” he said.

Itochu belongs to a group of more than 30 industry players that have partnered to study ammonia as an alternative marine fuel. By examining issues such as safety, fuel specifications and net carbon dioxide emissions, the group aims to establish a global ammonia supply chain and develop ships that use ammonia fuels.

Petronas and Itochu are eyeing blue ammonia for use in thermal power generation in Japan, to replace hydrocarbon-based fuels for power plants, and for use in steel and chemical production. The Japanese government aims to secure 30 million tonnes of ammonia by 2050 as part of its efforts to achieve net-zero emissions.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Fitzgerald said the Edmonton-area project would have several competitive advantages. Those would include the ability to leverage abundant natural gas stocks in the region, and the fact that the sailing time from the West Coast of Canada to Japan is shorter than it would be from other North American ports that could supply blue ammonia.

Another potential advantage is the existing local policy support for such projects, including provincial and federal hydrogen strategies that encourage industry development.

The project would fit neatly into Alberta’s petrochemical incentive program, which grants companies 12 per cent of their eligible capital costs once a new petrochemical facility is up and running. Petrochemicals are derived from petroleum, or natural gas feedstocks such as ethane, methane and propane. Alberta is Canada’s largest producer of them.

The provincial government wouldn’t say whether Petronas has applied for a grant, nor would Mr. Fitzgerald.

Petronas estimates that the project could create about 10,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction, and 3,300 when it’s up and running.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Alberta’s natural resources to reach new markets and further display the innovation that powers our dynamic energy sector,” Dale Nally, Alberta’s associate minister of natural gas and electricity, said in an e-mail.

Story continues below advertisement

Successive Alberta governments have pushed for more petrochemical development in the province to help diversify its economy, citing the local abundance of low-cost natural gas feedstock.

The provincial crown corporation Invest Alberta, for example, names petrochemicals as a key focus sector.

Garret Matteotti, Invest Alberta’s director of fuels, chemicals and carbon capture, told The Globe and Mail that the province began discussions with Itochu in 2015 and 2016 – around the same time Alberta started focusing on policies to attract petrochemical projects.

In 2018, the company sent its chemicals group president to Alberta, and then Mr. Nally then visited the company’s Japanese headquarters in 2019.

“The companies do a lot of the heavy lifting in this, but when they look at Alberta, I think they see a network of support across municipal and provincial governments and economic development groups that you see in very few places in the world,” Mr. Matteotti said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies