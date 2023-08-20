Open this photo in gallery: Phil Lind, left, talks with then-RCI President and Chief Executive Officer Ted Rogers as Rogers Communications Inc. appears before the CRTC on Tuesday April 8, 2008.Sean Kilpatrick/The Globe and Mail

Phil Lind, a Rogers Communications Inc. director who served as a close adviser to the company’s late founder, Ted Rogers, has died, according to sources.

Mr. Lind supported Ted’s son, company chairman Edward Rogers, during a fractious boardroom battle in the fall of 2021 that unseated the company’s then-CEO, Joe Natale, and five of its independent directors.

Mr. Lind died on Sunday, according to two sources, on his 80th birthday. The Globe is not identifying the individuals because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. He was at Princess Margaret Hospital when he passed away, one of the sources said.

A Rogers spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Lind also sits on the advisory committee to the Rogers Control Trust, which controls the telecom through its ownership of 97.5 per cent of the company’s voting Class A shares.

His death follows the recent passing of two other directors and advisory trust members: Alan Horn, who died in January of this year, and Rogers family matriarch Loretta Rogers, who passed away in June of 2022.

It’s unclear whether or how the vacant seats on the family trust will be filled.

More to come.