Philip Petursson departs Manulife for IG Wealth Management

Manulife’s chief investment strategist Philip Petursson has moved over to IG Wealth Management.
Mr. Petursson joined IG’s senior leadership team on Sept. 20 in the same role after leaving Manulife earlier this month. He reports directly to IG Wealth’s president and chief executive officer Damon Murchison.
In his new role, Mr. Petursson will serve as IG’s senior lead on investment strategy, the global economy and capital markets. He will provide market insights to the Winnipeg-based firm’s network of more than 3,000 advisers as well as the firm’s high-net-worth client segment. Mr. Petursson will also act as IG’s chief spokesperson on market trends and investment-related topics.
“Is important for our advisers and our clients – and for all Canadians – to hear our views on what is going on in the global economic environment in capital markets, particularly with COVID,” Mr. Murchison said in an interview with The Globe.
“There is a lot of noise out there and things are far more complicated than they used to be. We felt it was important to be front and centre in helping Canadians navigate what they hear, and be able to interpret what that means for their investment portfolio.”
Mr. Murchison, who took over at IG Wealth a year ago, had been on the hunt for a chief investment strategist – a role the company has not had in the past.
A prominent figure on BNN and a veteran in the wealth management industry, Mr. Petursson has more than 25 years working in a variety of senior leadership roles, including 18 years at Toronto-based Manulife Investment Management, where he was also the head of capital markets research.
Manulife has not yet named a new chief investment strategist.
