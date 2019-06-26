Pieridae Energy to buy Shell’s southern Alberta assets as part of plan to build $10-billion LNG plant in Nova Scotia: sources

A Calgary-based company seeking to build a $10-billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Nova Scotia is expected to announce it is buying natural gas assets from Royal Dutch Shell PLC to help fill the first phase of its project, according to people familiar with the situation.
Pieridae Energy Ltd., led by Canadian LNG investor Alfred Sorensen, is close to finalizing a deal to acquire Shell’s southern Alberta foothills assets in a transaction that would include the Anglo-Dutch oil major taking shares in Pieridae, said the people, who confirmed the details on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The purchase price was not immediately known, and it is possible that a deal is not completed.
Pieridae has said it requires more production to anchor the massive export-focused Goldboro LNG development, located northeast of Halifax, before making a final investment decision.
Its shares were halted on the TSX Venture exchange on Tuesday pending a news release from the company, and remained so on Wednesday.
Pieridae spokesman James Millar declined to comment, other than to say the shares were halted for a material announcement. A spokeswoman from Shell Canada was not immediately available for comment.
Early this year, Shell said it was gauging market interest in its southern Alberta gas operations.
A deal would mark a key milestone for the development of the Goldboro LNG project. Pieridae has said adding one more supply source would push it closer to proceeding, as would nailing down the remainder of the financing. In May, Mr. Sorensen said the company was in the market for additional Alberta gas supplies.
The German government has stated the company is eligible in principle for up to US$4.5-billion in loan guarantees, including US$1.5-billion for upstream natural gas development. One of the conditions is that any production paid for with the upstream portion is not extracted using multistage hydraulic fracturing, so the southern Alberta conventional assets would fit the bill.
Such a deal would follow Pieridae’s $94-million acquisition of Alberta gas producer Ikkuma Resources Corp. last year. The company has previously acquired gas assets in Quebec as well.
If Pieridae gives its project final approval, it would follow the $18-billion LNG Canada development at Kitimat, B.C., led by Shell. Shell and its partners gave the green light to the project late last year.
As it seeks supply to fill the plant, Pieridae is picking up production in industry that has faced severe financial pressure because of weak prices and competition in the United States, where Canadian exports have fallen in the past decade. The Sable offshore gas project off Nova Scotia is being decommissioned, prompting Pieridae to seek supply from Alberta.
The company has said it aims to use TC Energy and Enbridge Inc.-owned pipelines to get Alberta gas to the plant. It has the necessary permits and has signed a long-term sales agreement with Uniper, a German utility.
Still, shares in Pieridae have tumbled 68 per cent this year. They last sold for 86 cents on the TSX-V.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.