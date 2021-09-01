Pierre Fitzgibbon reinstated as Quebec’s economy minister following exclusion linked to conflict-of-interest allegations

Quebec Premier François Legault has reinstated a key member of his government as economy minister following a three-month exclusion from cabinet linked to conflict-of-interest allegations.
Pierre Fitzgibbon will return to his post immediately, Mr. Legault told reporters at a news conference in Quebec City Wednesday. He had been replaced in the interim by finance minister Eric Girard.
Mr. Fitzgibbon exited cabinet voluntarily in June following a report by Quebec ethics commissioner Ariane Mignolet that concluded he repeatedly refused to follow conflict-of-interest provisions spelled out in the ethics code for elected members by continuing to own shares in two companies that do business with the government. Ms. Mignolet recommended that Mr. Fitzgibbon be suspended from the legislature until he either sold the shares or resigned his cabinet position and placed the stake in a blind trust.
Mr. Fitzgibbon had tried to sell the stakes in the companies, Immervision and White Star Capital Canada Inc., but there was no liquid market and a quick sale would have come at a loss of more than $1-million for the minister, Mr. Legault said in June. The minister has since sold those stakes.
Recruited personally into politics by Mr. Legault, Mr. Fitzgibbon is an accomplished specialist in business development whose résumé includes management and board positions at Atrium Innovations, National Bank of Canada and Walter Capital Partners. He has faced four investigations by the ethics commissioner, and in November he became the first Quebec cabinet minister to be censured by the members of the legislature for ethics violations.
Mr. Legault has stood by Mr. Fitzgibbon and has said that Quebec’s ethics rules need to be modernized in order to account for such situations. The government had tried to resolve the situation by mandating Quebec’s treasury department to handle any files involving Immervision and White Star.
