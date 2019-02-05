 Skip to main content

Report on Business Pierre Karl Peladeau may be interested in restarting Téo Taxi if certain industry rules are changed

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Pierre Karl Peladeau may be interested in restarting Téo Taxi if certain industry rules are changed

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

The head of media conglomerate Quebecor Inc. has confirmed his personal financial interest in restarting insolvent electric transportation firm Téo Taxi, provided that certain rules about the industry are changed.

Pierre Karl Peladeau tweeted his interest Tuesday, saying that as one of the service’s original customers, he has always believed in electric mobility and its potential for Quebec.

However, he later warned that rules surrounding pricing should change, pointing to how Uber doesn’t operate according to the same rules as taxi companies.

Story continues below advertisement

Some 400 drivers have been unemployed since Teo Tax ended its service because the company was not profitable and the shareholders didn’t want to inject new funds.

Téo Taxi is part of Taxelco, which also owns Teo Techno as well as Taxi Diamond and Taxi Hochelaga. One of the founders, Alexandre Taillefer, says he hopes the company can be relaunched.

According to a Friday court filing by the National Bank, one of the creditors, the debts of Taxelco and Téo Taxi are nearly $25-million, including almost $10.2-million tied to the bank.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter