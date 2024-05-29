Pilots at WestJet Encore issue strike notice

WestJet Encore pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), has issued a 72-hour strike notice to WestJet Encore management and the government, ALPA said on Wednesday.

“After eight months of negotiating, and a failed TA, unfortunately management has not recognized the pilots’ needs,” said Carin Kenny, chair of the ALPA Master Executive Council.

The union said if an agreement is not reached by the end of the 72-hour strike notice, the pilots will be in a legal position to commence job action on June 1.