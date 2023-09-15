GMT Capital, the second-largest shareholder in oil company Pipestone Energy PIPE-T, said on Friday it intends to vote against an all-stock deal proposed by larger rival Strathcona Resources as it undervalues the company.

Candian oil producer Strathcona said last month it will go public by acquiring Pipestone to create a combined business with a market capitalization of $8.6-billion.

As per the all-stock deal, which is expected to close in October, Pipestone shareholders will receive 9.05 per cent of the pro forma equity in the combined company, with existing Strathcona shareholders owning the rest.

Investment firm GMT Capital, which holds a 13.47 per cent stake in Pipestone, according to LSEG data, said the buyout deal undervalues Pipestone Energy’s common shares.

The acquisition requires approval from two-thirds of Pipestone shareholder votes cast at a meeting in September.

Strathcona and Pipestone did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

As of last close, Pipestone’s shares have fallen 8 per cent since the deal was first announced on Aug. 1. Stock is up 3.6 per cent at $2.61 in afternoon trading.

Strathcona earlier said the combined company will retain its name and be led by its CEO Rob Morgan.