Open this photo in gallery: Tim Cormode, left, in Bella Coola looking at plans for a new youth camp with Tina Clellamin and her grandson, who are members of the Nuxalk nation.Handout

The organizer: Tim Cormode

The pitch: Creating the Power to Give foundation

The cause: To support grassroots charities

Tim Cormode has been involved in the charitable sector for more than 25 years and over that time he’s grown increasingly concerned about the hurdles facing donors and non-profits.

“I started to just ask myself questions about the sector,” Mr. Cormode recalled from his home in Victoria. “I considered where there were good synergies between philanthropist and the charitable sector and where I felt there were roadblocks.”

Some of the roadblocks included tight restrictions on donations that can hamstring charities, the often unproductive competition among charities for money, and the time-consuming effort required to apply for grants.

“I wanted to create a foundation that addresses these issues and finds ways to give better to organizations,” he said. “It wouldn’t be about writing cheques, that’s the easy part. It was about; ‘How do we surround these organizations with resources?’ ”

That led him to the launch the Power to Give foundation in 2016. Mr. Cormode eventually teamed up with Lisa Rogers who heads the Toronto-based Annual Foundation. They came up with a plan to focus on grassroots charities, First Nations and groups in remote communities. “We don’t seek applications,” he said. “We go and find organizations.”

In addition to providing unrestricted multiyear funding, the foundation offers charities management advice, administrative assistance and access to a network of donors and social-impact groups. “It’s all about finding ways to give better together,” he said.

So far the foundation has provided $75-million in grants to dozens of charities focused on issues such as wellness, literacy, environmental protection and health care.

Mr. Cormode, 53, would like to double that amount in the coming years. “We put every ounce of energy into our philanthropic clients so that we can ensure that they have the most meaningful giving experience they’ve ever had.”