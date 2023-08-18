Open this photo in gallery: Joel Hagen, 58, in Lake Louise, Alta. Joel started his run in 2007 with a commemorative shirt which featured the names of donors' friends and family members who'd been affected by cancer. Since then, he's added some bright orange tights, and now, with shirt and tights both full of names, he added a cape in 2022.Picasa/Handout

The organizer: Joel Hagen

The pitch: Raising $100,000 and climbing

Joel Hagen has been participating in the Terry Fox Run for 15 years and his running attire is hard to miss.

“Right from the start, rather than just doing the run, I wanted the people who were donating to let me know if they had people in their lives who had either been dealing with cancer or died from it,” Mr. Hagen said from his home in Lake Louise, Alta., where he works as a wilderness guide.

He started writing the names on a T-shirt that he wore in the run. When the shirt filled up, he wrote them on a pair of running tights. He soon ran out of space on the tights so he bought a cape. “It’s got lots of room on it so I’ve been able to add names to it,” he said. “I call it my legacy running kit.”

Mr. Hagen, 58, got involved in the run in 2007 when his wife, Nadine Fletcher, who is also 58, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Ms. Fletcher’s cancer was caught early and after months of chemotherapy and surgery she is now cancer free. The couple have separated but Mr. Hagen said they remain friends. “The Terry Fox Run is something that I’ve continued to do in her honour,” he added.

Mr. Hagen has his cape, tights and T-shirt ready for this year’s event in Banff, Alta., on Sept. 17. This will be his 16th run and he hopes to top the $100,000 mark for total donations.

He vividly remembers watching Mr. Fox attempt to run across Canada in 1980 to raise money for cancer research. Mr. Fox, who lost part of his right leg to the disease, had to stop outside Thunder Bay, Ont., after cancer spread into his lungs. He died on June 28, 1981, at the age of 22. His Marathon of Hope has continued with the annual Terry Fox Run, which has raised more than $850-million.

“I was a teenager when he did his run and I just remember being crushed by his death,” Mr. Hagen recalled. He’s proud of the contribution he has been able to make, but gives all the credit to the donors. “I light a fire under people a little bit. And then they are the ones who are so generous,” he said. “I’m sort of proud and humble at the same time, a weird combo.”