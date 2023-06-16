Open this photo in gallery: Sean MacNamara and his daughter Olivia MacNamara at their Hamilton, Ont., home on June 12. Olivia, who was diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma in 2010, participated in her first Ride to Conquer Cancer, cycling over 200 kilometers from Toronto to Niagara with the Cycle of Hope team.Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

The organizers: Sean and Olivia MacNamara

The pitch: raising $29,000

The cause: Cancer research and patient care at Toronto’s Princess Margaret Hospital

Shortly after their daughter Olivia was born, Sean MacNamara and his wife, Sheryl, sensed something wasn’t quite right.

Olivia had trouble sleeping as a toddler and occasional stomach pain. One day while getting ready to leave the house for a dancing lesson, Olivia collapsed on the floor and her foot bounced up and down. “She’d had a full on unresponsive seizure,” Mr. MacNamara recalled from the family’s home in Hamilton where he works in finance.

They rushed Olivia to the McMaster Children’s Hospital where she was eventually diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer that affects the nerve cells of infants and typically starts in the stomach area. Olivia was just three years old and doctors gave her a 15 per cent chance of surviving. “It’s probably the worst thing that any parent could possibly go through with exception of losing a child,” Mr. MacNamara said.

Over the next 2½ years, Olivia went through a nine-hour surgery, nine rounds of chemotherapy and 12 rounds of radiation. She also received stem cell transplants and participated in an experimental immunotherapy program which involved using medicines to help her immune system destroy cancer cells more effectively.

Remarkably, she made it through all of the treatments and today she’s a healthy, cancer-free, 16- year-old. “I’m doing well now,” she said. “I have hearing aids but that’s pretty much the only side effect.”

In honour of his daughter’s fighting spirit, Mr. MacNamara, 52, has been participating in the Princess Margaret Ride to Conquer Cancer with a group of friends for the past nine years and they have raised almost $300,000 in total. This year Olivia joined him for the first time for the two-day cycling event which runs from Toronto to Niagara Falls, Ont. The team, called Cycle of Hope, raised just more than $29,000.

“I know, like, how much it means to my dad and the people who he’s been riding with,” she said the day before the ride started on June 10. “I kind of wanted to be a part of that, because he always talks about how emotional it is, like going into the finish line and Niagara Falls. And he says he rides for me, and I wanted to be there with him when he does it.”