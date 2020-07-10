Pitching in: Book publishers and literacy advocates provide free books for children

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Pitching in: Book publishers and literacy advocates provide free books for children

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
For Subscribers

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Nina Cabaguio, left, supervisor, The Children's Book Bank, Tania Little, chief development and partnerships officer, Food Banks Canada, Tom Best, executive director, First Book Canada, and Ariel Siller, CEO, Canadian Children's Literacy Foundation, pose for a photo in Ms. Little's office on July 8, 2020.

Galit Rodan/The Globe and Mail

The organizers: A coalition of book publishers, literacy advocates and Food Banks Canada

The project: Providing 130,000 free books for children

Ariel Siller has been a passionate advocate for child literacy for years and she knew that the COVID-19 pandemic would be difficult for children as libraries, daycares and schools shut down.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Siller is the chief executive of the Canadian Children’s Literacy Foundation and a few weeks ago she reached out to Tania Little at Food Banks Canada to see whether they could find a way to work together. “I spoke to her about the opportunity to leverage their network of food banks and we thought this was a great chance to collaborate,” Ms. Siller recalled from her home in Toronto.

The conversation led to the creation of a coalition of more than 20 literacy organizations and book publishers called Read On Canada! The publishers – including Penguin Random House Canada, Scholastic Canada and Soleil de Minuit – have donated 130,000 books that will be distributed through food banks across Canada with an emphasis on regions that have had high rates of COVID-19 infection. The group, which also includes ABC Life Literacy Canada, Calgary Reads and the Children’s Book Bank, has also developed a series of online games and e-books. The books are aimed at children under 10 and they include titles in English, French and Cree.

Open this photo in gallery

Books are shipped from this Toronto warehouse.

Galit Rodan/The Globe and Mail

“We realized that there was going to be a really big gap in what was available to children this summer,” Ms. Siller added. “What we wanted to do was ensure kids have fun reading material to help them escape to places that they couldn’t travel to at this moment.”

The project will run throughout the summer and the coalition is looking at other ways to help families build literacy skills at home.

Ms. Siller said she has been amazed at how quickly the group came together. “For me it’s really inspiring to see what partnerships and coalitions can achieve together,” she said. “And how the passion and focus on supporting families during this time has driven such a high level of engagement.”


Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies