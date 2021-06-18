Pitching in: Colourful socks lift the spirits of people with autoimmune illnesses around the world

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Pitching in: Colourful socks lift the spirits of people with autoimmune illnesses around the world

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
For Subscribers
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jessica Baird, founder of The Sock Project, in Strathcona Park in Ottawa. Ashley Fraser/Globe and Mail

Ashley Fraser/The Globe and Mail

The organizer: Jessica Baird

The pitch: Creating The Sock Project

The reason: To fund research into autoimmune diseases

Story continues below advertisement

A few years ago Jessica Baird was working as an elementary school teacher in Ottawa when she started experiencing strange medical problems.

At first doctors thought she might have Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that attacks the immune system. But several months later, around Christmas, 2017, she was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis, or AS, a degenerative inflammatory arthritis that affects the spine.

As she grappled with the diagnosis, a friend who has lupus, another autoimmune illness, suggested that Ms. Baird wear a fun pair of socks to every medical appointment to take her mind off things. “So my teacher brain kicked in and I ran with that idea,” Ms. Baird, 33, recalled from her home in Ottawa. “When people started asking me how they could help, I said, ‘Send me fun, silly socks.’ ”

In May, 2017, she did a YouTube video asking people to “send me fun, silly socks on this journey and I’ll wear a fun pair every day of the year.” The socks have been arriving ever since.

Ms. Baird estimated that she’s received 10,000 pairs of socks including 200 last week. She launched the Sock Project and began sending pairs to people with autoimmune illness all over the world. And that was just the start.

She’s now designing and selling her own line of socks to raise money for research into autoimmune diseases. There’s also a children’s book about her story called The Socks and Ms. Baird is hoping to start a new position this fall as an artist in Ottawa area schools with a focus on the Sock Project.

COVID-19 has been particularly challenging for her and others with autoimmune disease because the body’s immune system becomes overactive and attacks healthy cells. Medication slows down the immune system but that can leave patients vulnerable to viruses. The pandemic “is very, very frightening,” Ms. Baird said. She has been encouraged to get vaccinated but she hasn’t been able to get a shot just yet because of a recent flair up.

Story continues below advertisement

The Sock Project has remained a happy diversion and Ms. Baird said she can’t believe how much it has grown. “It’s been remarkable,” she said. This is going to be a lifelong commitment now even though I never knew I was going to do this with my life.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies