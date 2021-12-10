Kevin Boothe holds the piece Gestures for Fossil, by artist Eve Tagny, which was featured in In-Residence, an online platform launched during the pandemic by Boothe and Robert Wainstein.Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

The organizers: Robert Wainstein and Kevin Boothe

The pitch: Creating In-Residence

The cause: To support artists and various charities

When the pandemic hit last year, Toronto art adviser Robert Wainstein could see the strain lockdowns were causing for artists and galleries.

“All these exhibitions that were planned to open were cancelled and all this great work that artists had been producing was not going to be seen,” Mr. Wainstein recalled. “And also with that there’d be no opportunities for artists to sell their works.”

Together with his friend Kevin Boothe, who runs the Towards Gallery in Toronto, Mr. Wainstein came up with the idea of developing an online platform for artists to show their work and make donations to support other artists. They wanted the site to be led by artists and feature unique works priced affordably for buyers.

They launched the In-Residence website in August, 2020, with six artists. Those artists then selected three more who each picked three more. The site now features more than 70 works by 30 artists, and the pieces range in price from less than $100 to nearly $5,000. Mr. Wainstein and Mr. Boothe arrange delivery and all sale proceeds go directly to the artists who have also made donations to several charities including the Black Artists Union and the Parkdale Activity-Recreation Centre.

All of the pieces are unique and some artists, like Jen Aitken, have put a new twist on the mail-order concept. For $50, Ms. Aitken sends buyers an envelope filled with pieces of paper and instructions on how to assemble a sculpture.

So far In-Residence has raised nearly $20,000 in sales and donations. But now that galleries have begun to reopen, Mr. Wainstein said the platform will be winding down after the holiday season. Eventually they plan to produce a digital compendium that will show all of the works with some reflections written by artists.

“It has just been amazing to learn about new artists and develop relationships with them through this project,” he said. “The artists are what made this all possible and they’ve really embraced it.”

