 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Pitching in: Diverting used sports equipment from the landfill

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Cooper Waisberg left and Ethan Waisberg right from Toronto, who have started Balls 4 Eyeballs which gathers up and sells used tennis balls. Proceeds go to several charities related to eyecare and blindness. Pitching in for Paul Waldie

Handout

The organizers: Ethan and Cooper Waisberg

The pitch: Creating Balls 4 Eyeballs

Cooper Waisberg and his brother Ethan have been lifelong tennis players but they’ve always had a problem with the number of balls that are routinely discarded.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve noticed that a lot of tennis players open a can of balls and play with them for an hour or two before throwing them away,” said Cooper, 19, a student at York University. “These balls take hundreds of years to decompose in landfills.”

More than 300 million tennis balls are manufactured globally every year and major tournaments such as the U.S. Open, which ends on Sunday, can go through as many as 70,000 balls during the two-week event. While some used balls are resold, most are simply thrown away.

The brothers, who are from Toronto, wanted to try to address the problem while also raising money for charity. They’ve launched Balls 4 Eyeballs with the goal of collecting as many used tennis balls as possible and reselling them online. Proceeds will go to a group of charities connected to eye care, in honour of their grandmother who was diagnosed with glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, a diabetes-related complication that affects the eyes. The charities they plan to support include Fighting Blindness Canada, Orbis Canada and Medical Ministry International.

“Based on my experience with research in the U.K. and the U.S., eye research in Canada is comparatively underfunded and we wanted to do something to change that,” added Ethan, 20, who is completing his medical degree in Ireland and has been involved with research projects in London.

The pair have collected around 30,000 balls so far from tennis clubs around Toronto and they’ve been contacted by a range of potential buyers. “We’ve had responses from cricket players, baseball players, pet owners, even a school that wanted to put balls on the bottom of chairs,” Cooper said.

They hope to take the project national and work with clubs and universities across the country.

“We’re really proud of the progress that we’ve made,” Cooper said. “Our main priority right now is getting volunteers across Ontario. We can’t do this all ourselves.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies