Pitching in: Family affected by cancer rallies to raise money for B.C. charity

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Pitching in: Family affected by cancer rallies to raise money for B.C. charity

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
For Subscribers
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Scott Lindsay and his son Myles, 14, together in Vancouver on June 11, 2021.

Darryl Dyck/The Globe and Mail

The organizers: Scott Lindsay and family

The pitch: Raising $82,501

The cause: B.C. Cancer Foundation

Story continues below advertisement

When 14-year-old Myles Lindsay was diagnosed with Stage 4 gastric cancer, the news shook his extended family and they all wanted to do something to help.

The cancer, known as diffuse infiltrating gastric carcinoma, is difficult to treat and spreads quickly, said Myles’s father, Scott Lindsay. The diagnosis “was very difficult for the family to absorb,” Mr. Lindsay added from the family’s home in Vancouver. Myles’s tumour started in his lower stomach and has spread to his abdomen. He’s undergoing chemotherapy every two weeks.

“He’s been struggling,” Mr. Lindsay said. “We think he’s responding well [to the treatment] and we’re super positive. Unfortunately, gastric cancer is one that doesn’t really go away. When it’s at this stage what you are doing is trying to control it and manage it and limit its movement.”

The cancer is the second medical challenge Myles has faced. Shortly after he was born, he contracted hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a rare blood disorder that usually occurs in infants. He had a bone marrow transplant at three months as well as chemotherapy. “It’s a bit of a blow to us to have him sick again,” Mr. Lindsay said.

The Lindsay family — which stretches across Canada and to Britain — has rallied to support Myles and a few weeks ago they participated in the B.C. Cancer Foundation’s Workout to Conquer Cancer, a month-long fitness challenge and fundraising event.

Throughout May, 60 family members and friends did some kind of daily activity — from cycling to hiking, running or walking. Team “Miles for Myles” hoped to raise around $22,000, but they ended up collecting $82,501. That topped all teams in the event, which raised a total of $1.1-million. The Lindsay fundraising was led by Myles’s older brothers Cole and Matthew, and his twin brother Nathan.

Some of the money will go toward developing targeted treatments for cancer and Myles is part of a research project looking into new drugs.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just been fantastic,” Mr. Lindsay said of the fundraising drive. “It’s great to see, as a family, everyone pull together to support the important research that’s being done.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies