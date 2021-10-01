 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Pitching in: Finding weight training options for teens

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
For Subscribers
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Pavi Toor poses for a portrait during a workout session with the non-profit weight lifting club for teenagers he started in Abbotsford, B.C. called Young Guns.

Jesse Winter/The Globe and Mail

The organizer: Pavi Toor

The pitch: creating Young Guns Weightlifting Club

Pavi Toor has had a long interest in fitness and when his 15-year old son began playing basketball, Mr. Toor suggested he do some weight training.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Toor couldn’t find any weight programs for teenagers around the family’s home in Mission, B.C., and private gyms were often too intimidating for young people. “Most 15-year-old kids don’t like to walk into a big gym where everyone is staring at them,” he said.

Mr. Toor decided to strike out on his own and he reserved space in a gym at a local recreation centre. He also hired a personal trainer and encouraged more kids from his son’s basketball team to take part.

That eventually led to the creation of the Young Guns Weightlifting Club in 2019. Membership is free and the club is open to boys and girls between the ages of 14 and 18. Mr. Toor also recently added a boxing program and members train about four days a week.

To cover the cost, Mr. Toor and his sons — Jaiden, 16, and Pravin, 13 — sell high-protein donuts made by a local bakery and other merchandise. They’ve sold around $12,000 worth of products so far and also received some funding from the United Way. The club has around 24 members and Mr. Toor said the objective is to teach teenagers how to train safely and effectively.

Mr. Toor, 44, said he also wants the program to give at-risk young people a chance to engage in something constructive. “I started to see some kids go down the wrong path,” he said. “The club started off small but it kept getting bigger, more than we thought it would be.”

The growth has been an “unreal experience,” he added. “You’re meeting all these kids and starting to see them grow and develop is pretty surreal to be honest.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies