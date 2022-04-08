Vanessa Oliver sits on a flagpole in front of the Toronto General Hospital as part of a campaign to raise $25-million for research and treatment into diabetes.Handout

The organizer: Vanessa Oliver

The pitch: Helping to raise $25-million

The reason: To find a cure for type 1 diabetes

Vanessa Oliver can still remember the fear she felt when she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes 35 years ago. She was just six years old, and she worried that the illness meant a death sentence.

Ms. Oliver and her family learned to live with diabetes, but a few years later, her father, Peter Oliver, wanted to raise awareness about the condition and more funding for research. In 1990, he decided to sit on top of a flagpole in Toronto, determined not to come down until he’d raised $250,000.

Today, 32 years later, Ms. Oliver is following in her father’s footsteps: She has been perched on a pole outside Toronto General Hospital this week in a similar pitch for donations. She’s one of five people who sat on poles in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal as part of a campaign to raise $25-million for JDRF, the Canadian branch of a U.S. charity that was originally named the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The organizations support research to find a cure for type 1 diabetes, as well as new treatments.

Ms. Oliver and the others spent 100 hours on the poles; they were supported by 100 people who camped out in solidarity. The numbers are significant because this year marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin by Dr. Frederick Banting and Charles Best. The first injections were performed at Toronto General.

“The very next day, Banting and Best sold the patent for insulin for $1, because they wanted insulin to belong to the world,” Ms. Oliver said in an interview from the pole, where she was joined by her father. “It’s just the most beautiful story of Canadian generosity.”

She added that the flagpole challenge – which is part of a broader $100-million fundraising drive – is also aimed at raising awareness about the cost of insulin, which is not covered by provincial health plans. Vials cost around $40 in Canada and more than US$300 in the United States, putting a huge financial burden on many families given that some diabetics use one vial a week.

“Insulin is the sixth most expensive liquid on the planet,” said Ms. Oliver, who founded the real estate brokerage firm Regent Street Commercial Corp. “There are people right here in our country, and certainly around the world, for whom the thing that they need to stay alive is not at all easily available.”

