Pitching in: Fundraising for Juno Beach Centre in Normandy

Open this photo in gallery: Local residents wade into the sea to lay flowers during a ceremony to honour the memory of those Canadian soldiers who stormed the beach on D-Day at sunset on the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Bernieres-sur-Mer, northern France, on June 6.Kiran Ridley/The Globe and Mail

The organizer: Mark Clearihue and volunteers

The pitch: Raising $7.5-million

The cause: Juno Beach Centre

A couple of years ago the Juno Beach Centre faced an existential threat when a property developer proposed to build condominiums next to the site in Normandy, France.

The centre is a privately run museum set up by veterans and supporters in 2003 to honour Canadian soldiers who fought in the Second World War. It’s located near the beach where Canadian troops landed as part of the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944, and the development would have constrained the centre’s operations.

The government of Canada finally stepped in and, with the help of French officials, agreed to buy out the developer in October, 2022, for $4-million. The land was turned over to the museum and included in its existing lease.

Now that the site has been preserved, the centre has launched a $7.5-million fundraising campaign to cover major improvements. The first priority is to rejuvenate the property by adding more pathways and restoring the surrounding dunes. The organizers also want to expand the existing building by adding a café and renovating the shop. They also hope to broaden the centre’s educational programs.

“We’re anxious to see continued improvements to our now 21-year-old JBC,” said Mark Clearihue, a museum director who lives in Mississauga and is a retired banker.

Mr. Clearihue’s father served in the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Second World War, and he was appointed honorary Lieutenant Colonel of 7th Toronto Regiment. “It’s one of those things that falls into the category; good things to do,” he said of his involvement with the centre.

Mr. Clearihue attended a series of commemorations this week in Normandy to pay tribute to the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and he always marvels at the attachment people in the region have to Canadians. Local residents “really appreciate the Allied effort and they make sure that the Canadians are represented,” he said. “Nobody likes war, but this was a just war and our country stood up big time.”