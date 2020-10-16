Pitching in: Halloween treasure hunt aims to raise money and awareness for Cystic Fibrosis Canada

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Pitching in: Halloween treasure hunt aims to raise money and awareness for Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
For Subscribers
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Hilary Becker, an advocate for Cystic Fibrosis Canada and the Quest4CF, in Toronto on Oct. 14, 2020.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The organizers: Cystic Fibrosis Canada

The pitch: Quest4CF

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed a challenge for children hoping to head out for Halloween. But Cystic Fibrosis Canada has come up with a trick-or-treat fundraising event for families that fits with today’s physical-distancing realities.

Story continues below advertisement

The event, called Quest4CF, takes place in communities across Canada on Sunday. Participants will travel in their cars to various checkpoints to solve a series of clues and riddles in return for treasure. Everyone is encouraged to dress up and physical-distancing measures will be in place. There’s a $60 fee for each vehicle and donors can sponsor individual teams.

“We’ve really pivoted as an organization with everything happening with COVID-19,” said Sabine Climans, the co-ordinator for fund development and administration at Cystic Fibrosis Canada. “And we wanted to come up with a socially distanced event that all participants could partake in, especially those with Cystic Fibrosis.”

The charity is hoping to raise $75,000. It also wants to use Quest4CF to boost public awareness about a new treatment called Trikafta. It’s a combination of three compounds that has shown remarkable results in the United States and Europe but isn’t widely available in Canada. The drug’s manufacturer, Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceutical Inc., has been reluctant to apply for approval in Canada because of concerns about the government’s drug-pricing regime.

“It’s very hard to sit in Canada when you see people in the States who have access to this drug and their lives have just completely changed,” said Hilary Becker, 28, who was born with Cystic Fibrosis and lives in Toronto. Ms. Becker, who works as a behaviour therapist, takes about 30 pills a day and has close to two hours of daily treatment.

She and others with Cystic Fibrosis are lobbying the government and Vertex to work together to find a solution. She also hopes that events like Quest4CF will help people learn more about the drug. “There are so many people in Canada who have just so much to live for and they are literally dying because they can’t get this drug," she said. "It’s so painful to watch.”

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies