Children play on the stage of the theatre of the Ukrainian House where a shelter for refugees is installed in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on March 18.WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP/Getty Images

The organizer: Zenon Borys

The pitch: Helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Even as Russian President Vladimir Putin amassed thousands of troops along the border with Ukraine last month, Polish-Canadian businessman Zenon Borys didn’t think he would actually invade.

“I had people who were saying ‘It’s going to happen, it’s going to happen,’” Mr. Borys recalled. “I thought there’s no way, even when he had 130,000 soldiers there. Not in the 21st century.”

Mr. Borys still can’t believe the Russians carried out the invasion but he hasn’t wasted time offering to help.

After spending years in Canada, he returned to Poland 12 years ago and he now lives in Przemysl, near the country’s border with Ukraine. Since the war began he’s been helping refugees at a shelter in Ukraine House in the city’s downtown, providing translation services and donating supplies. He’s also donated 60 pairs of boots to Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkiv and he’s been arranging transportation to get people out of Ukraine.

Mr. Borys, 58, was born in Poland and he came to Canada in the mid-1980s. After selling frozen food door-to-door, he found his way into the tile business and ended up creating a flooring company. He’s launched an agricultural products business in Przemysl and plans to expand his product line into Canada.

But for now, much of his time has been devoted to the refugees. “I have Ukrainian roots, that’s my people,” he said when asked why he is so involved.

He’s too preoccupied to think about how the war will end or whether Ukraine will survive as a nation. “I don’t think anyone should ask this question because it’s scary,” he said. “We hope for peace. What Putin is doing, it’s unbelievable.”

