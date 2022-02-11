The organizer: Ali Pejman

The pitch: Raising $2.7-million

The cause: Funding research into epilepsy

Ali Pejman was on a ski trip at Whistler, B.C., last year when he had an accident that gave his life new focus.

He fell into a deep crevasse and stared down into a 30-foot drop. “I thought I was done,” Mr. Pejman recalled from Vancouver, where he’s a managing partner with Fort Capital. He added that it took rescuers an hour to get him out.

“This gave me new meaning about what really matters,” he said. “I thought, ‘Ali, just go do some real things that matter because you just never know when your time is up.’”

One of the projects Mr. Pejman took up with renewed zeal was a fundraising drive for a unique research project related to epilepsy, a cause that’s close to his family’s heart.

Mr. Pejman’s daughter was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was five years old. He credits Mary Connolly, director of the epilepsy program at the BC Children’s Hospital, for providing his daughter with remarkable care. She’s now 14 and has been seizure-free for four years. “You see this extremely smart, sophisticated doctor who really cares and it just has this calming effect on the family,” he said.

As a way of thanking the hospital, Mr. Pejman raised $800,000 in 2019 for Dr. Connolly’s genomics research, which could transform the diagnosis and treatment of epilepsy.

He’s now raised $2.7-million for a joint venture involving BC Children’s and the Vancouver General Hospital. The money will fund fellowships at both hospitals under the guidance of Dr. Connolly and Yahya Aghakhani, who heads the epilepsy program at VGH.

Mr. Pejman more than doubled the initial fundraising target of $1-million and he did it with a flurry of phone calls shortly after the ski accident. It took just 44 conversations with potential donors over two weeks to hit the total. “I had a bit of passion going into those calls,” he recalled.

Mr. Pejman, who is on the VGH board, is looking for new ways to keep improving care and treatment for people with epilepsy. “You’ve just got to keep championing for those who are still suffering so from it,” he said.

