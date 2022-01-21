Author and book publisher Linda Leith in her home in Westmount, Quebec, on Jan. 19.Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail

The organizer: Linda Leith

The pitch: Creating Font

The reason: To showcase new writers in Quebec

Linda Leith has had a long career as an author, publisher and festival organizer, and she’s always on the lookout for fresh talent from diverse backgrounds.

Last fall Ms. Leith launched Font, a free online literary magazine that showcases a host of emerging Quebec writers, poets, playwrights and other artists. Font publishes several selections each month and it began last November with works by 11 young Black writers. The December magazine profiled artists from the Eastern Townships and future issues will include pieces from Montreal playwrights as well as Indigenous writers from across the province.

The site is funded by a Canada Council Grant and contributions from several charities including the Quebec Writers’ Federation. Contributors are paid for their submissions and Ms. Leith, who runs Linda Leith Publishing, works as a volunteer on Font.

“The idea behind Font is, first of all, to publish, promote and pay early-career writers from marginalized communities across Quebec,” Ms. Leith said from her home in Montreal. Her hope is that many of those who have been featured in Font will be picked up by publishers. “In other words, we’re doing what we can to open up doors for these writers.”

Ms. Leith said she has been impressed by the newfound talent that has found a voice in Font. That includes a group of writers from Montreal’s Black Community Resource Centre who are writing a book about the history of Black Montreal which Ms. Leith plans to publish.

Font “feels like a really fresh new departure,” she said. “I would like this to be established securely because I think that it’s performing a great service. It’s giving some exposure to some really remarkable young talents.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.