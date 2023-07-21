Open this photo in gallery: From left to right: Kirstin Ling, Donna Silver, Robbin Yunger, Sender Herschorn, Shelley Austin and Jessica Haber.Handout

The organizers: Sender Herschorn, Donna Silver, Shelley Austin, Robbin Yunger, Jessica Haber

The pitch: raising $150,000

The cause: A scholarship fund for nurses at Toronto’s Princess Margaret Hospital

Sender Herschorn was so certain that he was going to marry his girlfriend Lisa that he made a cherry pie on one of their first dates and decorated the crust with a heart and their initials.

“I knew we were going to get married. Lisa didn’t know it. But I did,” Mr. Sender recalled from his home in Toronto. That was 38 years ago and they did eventually marry and raise two sons.

About six years ago, Ms. Herschorn was diagnosed with leukemia and she spent much of her time receiving treatment at Princess Margaret Hospital. She and Mr. Herschorn became close to many of the nurses and they were always grateful for the care she received. “As Lisa would say, ‘Princess Margaret is a place of life,’” said Mr. Herschorn. “The nurses displayed the finest skill, care, empathy, understanding and professionalism imaginable.”

Ms. Herschorn died last February at the age of 69. During the shiva a friend asked Mr. Herschorn, 70, to retell the story about how they met and the cherry pie he baked. That led to an idea for a fundraising event.

Mr. Herschorn, who is a lawyer, had already made a donation to the hospital but he wanted to do something special for the nurses. One of his contacts at Princess Margaret suggested a scholarship fund. “I thought that was brilliant,” he said.

With the help of four friends – Donna Silver, Shelley Austin, Robbin Yunger, Jessica Haber – he has organized a pie-making event on Aug. 13 with pastry chef Joanne Yolles at Toronto’s Speducci Mercatto. Tickets cost $150 and the group hopes to raise $150,000 from the event and other fundraising activities.

The money will go toward providing financial assistance to nurses at Princess Margaret to pay for courses that will advance their careers.

“It’s an act of love for Lisa,” Mr. Herschorn said. “And it’s an act of love for Princess Margaret.”