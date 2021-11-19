Brenda Sawada, who has donated $25,000 to a fund a bursary for a first-year medical student at the University of Toronto in honour of who brother, Michael Andrew Batterbee, who died of cancer last year, is photographed next to a framed photo of her brother at her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Nov. 18, 2021.Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

The organizer: Brenda Sawada and friends of Michael Batterbee

The pitch: donating $25,000

The cause: a bursary for medical students at the University of Toronto

Shortly before Brenda Sawada’s brother, Michael Batterbee, died from cancer last year at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, he wrote a series of letters to the doctors and nurses who cared for him.

In the letters, Mr. Batterbee thanked the staff for their “exceptional degree of humanity,” which touched him “deeply during the most difficult period of his life.” He also praised their empathy and kinship.

Mr. Batterbee, 67, enjoyed a successful career as an interior designer serving clients from Toronto, to Paris, New York and Florida, many of whom became lifelong friends.

“He was very kind and thoughtful and he got people back on their feet when they were very down,” Ms. Sawada, 73, said from her home in Vancouver. He had so many friends that his address book contained nearly 200 names, she added.

Mr. Batterbee didn’t have any children or a large estate, and so Ms. Sawada wanted to do something to honour his life. “I just thought I needed to find some way of remembering him,” she said.

With the help of Mr. Batterbee’s friends, she raised $25,000 to set up a bursary at the University of Toronto for medical students. The faculty of medicine said it will match further donations up to $25,000.

Each year, one medical student in their first year will receive $2,000 under the bursary, named the Michael Andrew Batterbee Award, and Ms. Sawada hopes the student will continue their studies at St. Michael’s Hospital.

In a short write up about the award on the U of T’s website, Ms. Sawada write: “In creating this award to honour Michael and those who looked after him so lovingly and expertly, his family, clients and friends hope that the qualities of caring that Michael experienced will be mirrored in the future practices of student recipients in perpetuity.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.