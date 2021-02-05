Pitching in: Online auctioneer offers services for non-profit groups free of charge

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Pitching in: Online auctioneer offers services for non-profit groups free of charge

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
For Subscribers
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sushee Perumal, CEO of MaxSold Inc, photographed in his office in Kingston, Ont.

Johnny C.Y. Lam/The Globe and Mail

The organizer: Employees at MaxSold

The pitch: Providing an online auction platform for charities

As Canadians cope with being stuck at home in seemingly unending lockdowns, many people have started decluttering and selling unwanted items.

Story continues below advertisement

That has been a boon to Kingston-based MaxSold which provides a range of online auction services for estate sales and downsizing. “We found that our business was one of the ones that grew during the pandemic,” company spokesperson Kate Morris said.

A few weeks ago the company turned its attention to the charitable sector and opened its auction services to charities and non-profit groups on a no-commission basis. It has also provided assistance with marketing and processing donations.

So far MaxSold has helped a variety of organizations – from church groups and Rotary Clubs to food projects, women’s shelters, educational organizations and animal groups – raise more than $230,000 in total. The company operates mainly in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta, as well as in several U.S. states.

“We have developed a simple online system for hosting online auctions and we are thrilled that our platform can be used to further the mandates of organizations in the charitable sector,” MaxSold’s chief executive Sushee Perumal said.

Ms. Morris said the platform also allows charities to broaden their appeal. “It lets them reach a larger pool of potential bidders and buyers, and ideally garners support for the work they are doing,” she said.

She added that the company has been delighted by the support that has been generated for charities. “It shows a kind of resiliency and a commitment to help charities keep doing their work despite everything,” she said. “Being able to provide a simple, effective way for groups to continue to exist and to continue to do their work is amazing.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies