Pitching in: Photographer features ‘A Night Out’ in Toronto with proceeds to Frontline charity

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
Open this photo in gallery

Fashion photographer Isaiah Haber, seen here outside his home in Toronto on Nov. 8, 2020, is putting together a book featuring scenes from some of Toronto's top hotels, with proceeds being donated to the Frontline Fund.

Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

The organizer: Isaiah Haber

The pitch: Creating “A Night Out”

Like many Canadians, Isaiah Haber has felt bored and restless during the pandemic as COVID-19 restrictions put limits on social interactions. But a few months ago Mr. Haber felt he had to do something to break the monotony.

A budding fashion photographer, Mr. Haber began contacting some of Toronto’s top hotels to arrange a photo shoot featuring their best bars and restaurants. His plan was to create a glossy book and video based on the theme “A Night Out." Proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the Frontline Fund, which works with hospitals across Canada to provide protective equipment and support services to health care staff.

“I was just thinking that everyone could use a night out,” said Mr. Haber, 21, who is a business student at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ont. He added that the project will also provide a badly needed boost for coming talent in the fashion and photography sectors.

He’s lined up eight hotels so far and hopes to have 10 in total. He’s also working with more than 50 models, photographers, videographers, makeup artists, designers and hair stylists. They’ve all volunteered their time and Mr. Haber is seeking sponsors to cover additional costs including publishing the book.

The photographs will depict an array of scenes that portray a glamorous evening on the town. “We’re really just trying to showcase what it’s like to have a luxurious night out, but also the photos will have some feeling of isolation which will be a nice reminder of the time we are going through now,” he said.

Mr. Haber hopes to have the photo shoot completed this fall with the book ready for sale early next year. “It’s been quite a journey to try and get everyone on board but it’s looking like it’s working out now,” he said. “It’s been a great learning experience. I’m happy to see it coming together.”

