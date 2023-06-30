Open this photo in gallery: Fikayo Aderoju in Toronto on June 29th.Duane Cole/The Globe and Mail

The organizer: Fikayo Aderoju

The pitch: Creating Project Impacting Lives

The cause: Support programs to help the homeless

When Fikayo Aderoju turned 20 a few years ago he told his friends that he wanted to do something different to celebrate his birthday.

“I really just wanted to support people living on the street,” Mr. Aderoju, now 24, recalled from his home in Toronto. “I was going downtown and I would see people literally with no socks, no gloves, just lonely on the street. I was like, ‘let’s do something about it.’”

Instead of a party, he bought a stack of socks, gloves and some food, and hit the streets with his friends.

It did not go well.

“Nobody was prepared and we didn’t know how to approach people,” he said.

Mr. Aderoju’s father happened to be visiting from Nigeria and he encouraged his son to keep trying. Mr. Aderoju did some research on homelessness and reached out to various aid agencies. The next time he tried handing out care packages, in the fall and winter of 2020, the reception was far better. Last December he distributed 1,500 parcels, nearly twice as many as the previous year.

That led him to create a non-profit organization called Project Impacting Lives, or PIL. The group has partnered with homeless shelters and other charities to source clothing and hygiene products for those in need. PIL has also started a mental-health program and a relief fund which provides gift cards to people living on the streets. This fall, it plans to distribute 3,000 winter care packages filled with gloves, socks, blankets and lip balm.

Mr. Aderoju, who works as a community activist, said the non-profit relies on cash donations, government grants, gifts in kind and a team of more than 50 volunteers.

“It’s been exciting and it’s been incredible,” he said of the growth of PIL. “It’s letting me know that people really, really care about others and it’s telling me that the best is yet to come; that there is so much hope in the world and so much optimism in the world. I feel blessed to do this work.”