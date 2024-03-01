Open this photo in gallery: Kate Doppenberg and Rita Doppenberg in Valencia. Rita and Geoff Doppenberg run a variety of charitable projects for the Mayan community in Guatemala.Handout

The organizers: Rita, Geoff, Lucas, Gabriel and Zachary Doppenberg

The pitch: Creating Dream, Invest, Grow

The cause: Supporting educational, medical and nutrition programs in Guatemala

For years, Rita and Geoff Doppenberg ran a construction business in Beamsville, Ont., and devoted their spare time to charitable activities.

In 2010, the couple accompanied a group of high-school students on a three-month trip to Guatemala to build schools. Just before they left, Ms. Doppenberg had a premonition. “I don’t want to do the Guatemala trip because I know where this is going to go,” she told her husband. “We’ll end up moving there.”

She was right. Three years later, the family sold their business and moved to Guatemala with their three sons. They’d been struck by the malnutrition in the country, particularly among remote Mayan communities, and ever since the school trip they’d been returning every few months to help out with various projects.

They settled near Jutiapa, close to the border with El Salvador, and partnered with local Mayan leaders to create DIG – Dream, Invest, Grow. “Our goal is to provide every family with the basic necessities of life which are clean water, education, nutritious food and clean air,” Mr. Doppenberg said.

DIG provides families with water filters and special stoves that reduce indoor smoke. The group also builds schools and helps Mayan families plant gardens so they can grow their own food.

The organization has 15 local staff and two of the Doppenbergs’ sons – Lucas and Gabriel – work with DIG while their oldest son, Zachary, is a teacher in the area.

The family raises around $250,000 annually to cover operating costs. They’ve also started seeking an additional $250,000 in donations every year to pay for 1,000 stoves.

Mr. Doppenberg, 52, said it took five years to build trust and relationships with the Mayan community. “Thankfully we did that and now we are actually making positive headway in making a difference in their lives.”

Ms. Doppenberg, 55, has no regrets about moving to Guatemala and she’s determined to keep DIG going for as long as possible. “We are here for life,” she said. “We have no intention of going back.”