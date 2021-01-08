 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Pitching in: Raising money for Toronto’s CAMH with wine and cheese kits

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
For Subscribers
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Reid Stinson, one of the founders of Board in the House, is photographed on Jan 6 2021. The company offers various cheese and meat boards with a percentage of proceeds of sales donated to CAMH.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The organizers: Jesse Herman, Reid Stinson

The pitch: Creating Board in the House

The cause: Raising money for Toronto’s CAMH

Story continues below advertisement

A couple of years ago Reid Stinson and his friend Jesse Herman paired their interests in wine and cheese, and started organizing tasting events for colleagues at work.

The gatherings were a hobby, but when the pandemic hit they decided to do something on a larger scale for charity.

They organized “Board in the House,” a non-profit venture that offers wine and cheese kits. Each kit sells for up to $85 and contains a bottle of wine, a selection of meat and cheese, crackers, jelly and a game. All profits go to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health’s Gift of Light program, which encourages donors to buy items for patients ranging from a pair of socks to pet therapy and books.

“We know people are literally bored in the house and we wanted to bring an experience into their homes that they can feel good about but at the end of the day, and most importantly, supports CAMH,” said Mr. Stinson, who works with Mr. Herman at XMC, a marketing agency in Toronto. “We really think that mental health is so topical right now.”

At first the duo figured they’d sell a few kits to family and friends. But word spread and their list of clients quickly grew. They’ve now sold more than 360 Board in the House packs since launching in November and raised more than $5,000 for CAMH. A group of friends — Bekki Cait, Bennett Swan, Darci Jones and Amy Jenkins — have also volunteered their time to help.

The group has launched four kits so far and they plan to come up with themed packages for Valentine’s Day and other occasions. They also hope to raise twice as much for CAMH this year.

“I think we can grow off this past year and improve and make it better, and provide more of a positive impact for CAMH in 2021,” Mr. Stinson said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies