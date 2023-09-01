Open this photo in gallery: Chris Anderson, who is bipolar, is rollerblading across Canada to raise awareness for mental health.Handout

The organizer: Chris Anderson

The pitch: Raising $10,000

The cause: To increase mental-health awareness

Chris Anderson spent years as a kid struggling through school and battling mood swings, hyperactivity, attention deficit disorder and dyslexia.

Mr. Anderson, 54, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2009 and has become all too familiar with the stigma people with mental-health issues face every day. “I have been called stupid all my life by so many people, even a teacher or two,” he wrote recently. “Now I’m over it, but the word stupid still tears me apart personally.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the country went into stretches of lockdowns and restrictions, Mr. Anderson saw the impact that had on people who were already struggling. “The suicide rate went up for young people with bipolar and other mental illnesses,” he said in an interview.

Mr. Anderson wanted to do something to raise awareness about mental health and he decided to make a journey across Canada on rollerblades.

He set out from his home in Ladysmith, B.C., on May 1 and hopes to arrive in St. John’s by Oct. 10. His mother and daughters have accompanied him in a van at various times, but he is frequently alone.

The trek hasn’t been easy. Mr. Anderson often completes up to 60 kilometres in a day and then has to hitchhike back to his van. He’s had a few falls and has endured punishing weather. “In my head I knew this fundraiser was going to be nuts at times but I’m cuckoo so it’s a perfect fit,” he wrote on a GoFundMe page.

He’s raised $10,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association so far and hopes to raise far more by the time he makes it to St. John’s.

Despite the challenges, Mr. Anderson said he has been overwhelmed by the support and kindness he has received. “I live a life of purpose every day. Every moment is so fulfilling,” he said during a recent stop outside Ottawa. “I meet new people every day. And it’s so invigorating. It really helps me out and puts a smile on my face when I’m struggling.”