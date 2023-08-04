Open this photo in gallery: Francis Bread co-owners Meghan Carr and her partner Peter Hunt hand mix sourdough bread to start the day from their bakery on Salt Spring Island, B.C., on July 26.Chad Hipolito/The Globe and Mail

The organizers: Meghan Carr and Peter Hunt

The pitch: Supporting charities through bake sales

A weekend visit to Salt Spring Island, B.C., to meet her in-laws was enough to convince Meghan Carr that she’d finally found a place to settle down.

Ms. Carr, who grew up near Windsor, Ont., met her husband Peter Hunt in Vancouver where they both worked in the hospitality trade. Mr. Hunt grew up on Salt Spring and he hadn’t thought a lot about returning until he brought Ms. Carr home for a visit with his parents. “I was like, ‘This place is so nice. We should definitely move here,’” Ms. Carr recalled.

They moved to Salt Spring about five years ago and opened a bakery called Francis Bread, using organic ingredients and a wood-fired oven.

Ms. Carr, 37, and Mr. Hunt, 35, also wanted to do something for the community. “After the first year, we started doing old-fashioned bake sales to raise money for things that we were passionate about,” she said.

Other local businesses joined in and every year the bake sale raises as much as $10,000. The proceeds have gone to several charities including World Central Kitchen; the Indian Residential School Survivors’ Society and Raven Trust, which supports legal challenges by Indigenous Nations.

The couple celebrated the bakery’s fifth anniversary last month with a special fundraiser for one of their employees; Ivanna Darmokhid who recently graduated from the local high school.

Ms. Darmokhid, 18, and her parents moved to Salt Spring from Lviv, Ukraine, in 2018 because of the growing threat from Russia. She has enrolled in a two-year dental hygiene course at Camosun College in Victoria but because Ms. Darmokhid is considered an international student, her tuition is around $60,000 in total.

She and her parents – Igor and Oksana – hold down half a dozen odd jobs and they have struggled to find the money. The Darmokhids “are just incredibly hardworking and she’s just like part of our family in a way,” Ms. Carr said.

The bake sale raised $4,400 and Ms. Darmokhid, who also works in a local dental office, has received some scholarships. “With the extra money from us, I think she’s feeling a bit more confident that she’ll be able to do it,” Ms. Carr said.