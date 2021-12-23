Alan Harman is the founder and president of Sunshine Therapy Dogs.Handout

The organizer: Alan Harman

The pitch: Creating Sunshine Therapy Dogs

Alan Harman has always been a dog lover, but his daughter’s Bernese Mountain dog, Hershey, was something special.

“He had this ability to give warmth and comfort and peace and calmness to people,” Mr. Harman recalled from his home in Toronto. “People walking by would just start petting him and he would roll over. You could see their days being changed by just being able to pet this big cuddly Bernese Mountain dog.”

Hershey was so friendly that Mr. Harman wanted to take him to seniors homes as part of a dog therapy program. Sadly, Hershey died before Mr. Harman could start volunteering.

He still wanted to get involved, so he approached several neighbours who had dogs and created a charity called Sunshine Therapy Dogs. He hired a trainer to assess the dogs and did background checks on all of the volunteers. Today, Sunshine has 25 pet owners who have a wide variety of dogs ranging from a small Brussels griffon to a Siberian husky.

While COVID-19 restrictions have made it difficult to access some places, the group has managed to bring the dogs to students at the University of Toronto and a few seniors homes. Requests for further visits have been pouring in and Mr. Harman is hoping to reach out to more venues including high schools.

“When you see, particularly with COVID, this tsunami of mental illness and schools not knowing how to deal with it, I’m worried about it,” said Mr. Harman, who is a portfolio manager at ScotiaMcLeod. He added that his daughter, Sakia, is involved in the charity as well, along with the family’s new dog named Tico.

Mr. Harmon, 61, has been overwhelmed at times at the response the dogs have received during visits. “It’s been so beautiful to see the benefit that the person seems to be deriving from just touching, holding, hugging the dog,” he said. “I want to do more of it.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.