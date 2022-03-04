Kenn Richard, Director of the Indigenous Spirit Fund, with a child’s hand drum, on Mar. 3. The drum is in recognition of people who are sponsors.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The organizer: Kenn Richard

The pitch: creating the Indigenous Spirit Fund

The reason: to support young Indigenous people in Toronto

Kenn Richard has been an award-winning activist for decades and most of his work has centred around Toronto’s Native Child and Family Services, which he founded more than 30 years ago.

While NCS has provided key services to Indigenous youth across the city, Mr. Richard wanted to reach out further. He’s now helped create the Indigenous Spirit Fund, a program aimed at providing more support to young people and developing new connections with individuals, charitable foundations and private businesses.

“The old colonial charitable model has not really worked very well for producing change,” Mr. Richard said.

The ISL launched in 2018 and has focused on supporting many of the programs offered by NCS including its summer camp. The fund also sponsors the Indigenous Spirit Award, which honours outstanding young people. The second annual award ceremony will take place on March 24.

The fund is now reaching out to charitable foundations and donors to broaden its activities. Last year, ISL raised around $300,000 in donations and the hope is to raise even more money in 2022.

“I want to take it to another level because it’s not just charitable,” he said. “What we aspire to is reforming the relationship within the charitable sector. When I think about reconciliation, the end product of that is the recalibration of relationship.”

