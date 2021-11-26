Toronto-based tech entrepreneur Dax Dasilva, left, and Paul Rosolie of Juglekeepers, an organization that conserves threatened habitat in the vitally important Madre de Dios region of the Peruvian Amazon. Mr. Dasilva has donated $40-million to set up Age of Union, which will fund environmental protection projects in Canada and around the world.Sterling Paris/Handout

The organizer: Dax Dasilva

The pitch: creating the Age of Union Alliance

The reason: to fund conservation projects around the world

Dax Dasilva got his first taste of environmental activism as a teenager when he joined hundreds of protesters trying to save old growth forests in Clayoquot Sound on Vancouver Island.

“We won a big victory. It did prove that activism can save major eco systems,” Mr. Dasilva recalled from his home in Montreal. “But as we know [the logging] is still happening. We’re down to 3 per cent of the old growth forest left that was originally there.”

Mr. Dasilva, 45, went on to become a tech entrepreneur and he later founded Lightspeed Commerce Inc., a Montreal-based e-commerce software company. But he kept up his passion for activism through several donations and by opening Never Apart, a non-profit arts and cultural space in Montreal.

He still recalls his trips to Clayoquot Sound and the kilometres of clear-cutting he saw. “I drove through clear cuts that looked like moonscapes,” he said. “It sends chills through you to see what we’re capable of in terms of destruction.”

In 2019, Mr. Dasilva wrote a book called Age of Union that dealt with change-making and focused on leadership, culture, spirituality and nature. Through that work he came in contact with several environmentalists who have been involved in projects around the world including along the St. Lawrence River in Quebec.

He’s now launched the Age of Union Alliance with a $40-million donation. The money will support the Quebec project and four others; in Peru, Congo, Indonesia and Haiti. Mr. Dasilva is also producing half-hour documentaries on each project and he plans to expand the alliance to support more initiatives. “This is not the end of the road for funding,” he said.

He’s hoping that the Age of Union Alliance will offer solutions to the climate change challenge. “It’s something new that people will find relatable in terms of being able to push progress forward,” he said. “Instead of us just seeing things go backward. People need that for a source of hope.”

