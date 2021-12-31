Dr Elaine Chin in Toronto hopes to attract even more donations once the current wave of COVID-19 cases subsides.RICK O'BRIEN/Handout

The organizer: Elaine Chin

The pitch: Creating the Masking Together Challenge

When the pandemic took hold in March, 2020, Elaine Chin had an eerie feeling of déjà vu.

Dr. Chin, a family doctor in Toronto, recalled the harrowing days of the SARS outbreak in 2003 and the toll it took on health care workers. “I was sitting at home knowing exactly what all the nurses and doctors were going through,” said Dr. Chin, who founded the Executive Health Centre in Toronto and also runs a consulting service called Innovation Health Group.

Her own practice was quickly affected by the spread of COVID-19. One of her patients who was about to start chemotherapy couldn’t find a face mask. Dr. Chin tried buying a box of masks herself but ran into logistical problems. She didn’t give up and launched the Masking Together Challenge in partnership with her alma mater, the University of Toronto’s medical school, to raise money to buy masks.

In three months she raised $200,000, which funded PPE supplies for health care staff and short-term accommodation for workers who needed to self-isolate. In the fall of 2020, Dr. Chin launched a second fundraising challenge to supply PPE for staff at care homes and homeless shelters. And in 2021 she created the “Un”Masking Together Challenge with a book called Welcome Back!, a wellness guide to help people rebound from the pandemic. She’s donating a portion of book sales to UNICEF’s vaccine fund.

Dr. Chin estimated that she’s raised nearly $500,000 in total for various COVID-19 support programs, and she hopes to attract more donations once the current wave of cases subsides. “I have much more of a corporate practice, so people can write cheques and so I got people to write cheques,” she said. “If I can’t go in the hospital, I can give people the tools to stay safe. So that’s what we did and now I’m trying to give people the tools to get healthier.”

